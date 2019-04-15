Skipper is spot on as villagers secure place in last four

HOME side WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES progressed to the semi-final of the Reading Junior Invitation Cup after beating WOKINGHAM AND EMMBROOK RESERVES, who play two divisions above them, 2-1 last Saturday.

In a bad-tempered match played throughout at a frantic pace, the hosts thoroughly deserved their victory, with their more direct style of play creating far more chances than their opponent’s efforts to play possession football.

Wokingham started well and hit the upright after five minutes. Their next chance came on 25 minutes which proved a comfortable save for Kane Roberts.

The visitors took the lead on 32 minutes when a free-kick was tipped onto the post by Roberts and the rebound bundled over the line. Woodcote came close to equalising just before half-time when Josh Millar’s shot was well-saved by the Wokingham keeper. A more-determined Woodcote took control in the second-half and the score-line might have been even more emphatic but for three fine saves by the veteran Wokingham keeper.

The equalising goal came on 65 minutes when Frank Dillon’s perfectly flighted left-footed corner from the right found its way into the net.

On 80 minutes another Dillon corner caused havoc, a defender handled on the line and skipper, Tommy Brownlow stepped up to score the winning goal to put the villagers into their second semi-final of the season.

• WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW forfeited their home Senior Cup quarter final clash with AFC ALDERMASTON as they were unable to raise a side.