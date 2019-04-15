Moss hat-trick helps Wargrave hit top spot

ROTHERFIELD UNITED failed to find the back of the net for the second week running as they crashed to a 2-0 Division defeat at ELDON CELTIC last Saturday.

In Division 2 WARGRAVE moved to the top of the table after thrashing MARLOW UNITED RESERVES 8-2 at the Recreation Ground.

Wargrave made a good start and took the lead early on when Sam Wild crossed for Stuart Moss to fire home. Joe Wigmore set up Wild to make it 2-0 with an overhead volley before Marlow made it 2-1 from the penalty spot.

Wargrave made it 3-1 through Wild again and Moss made it 4-1 from the penalty spot before half time. Marlow started the second half well and scored a 20 yard screamer to make it 4-2. Wargrave then took control as Wild scored another to complete his hat-trick.

Joseph Danelian scored two including one directly from a corner while Graham Bettes finished the scoring by going round three players in the Marlow box before finding the back of the net.

Elsewhere in the division basement side GORING UNITED picked up a precious point as they drew 1-1 away at HARCHESTER HAWKS. Jack Plosynski scored the visitors goal five minutes from time.