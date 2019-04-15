Second half Cheesman hat-trick helps Town earn comfortable win

HENLEY TOWN improved their game in the second half of their Division 1 clash with basement side WOODLEY UNITED to run out 8-4 winners at the Triangle Ground on Sunday.

Henley started the game brightly and went ahead after 10 minutes when a pull back from Dan York found Jack Earl who finished low into the bottom right.

Woodley equalised from a corner before Henley reclaimed the lead when a Charlie York cross caused the visiting defence problems and Arran Finch was on hand to put the home side into the lead. Woodley again equalised from a long range shot to level the scores at half time.

Henley started the second half much better and went 3-2 up when a Aaron Brittian through ball found Nico Cheesman for his first goal of the game.

The home side made it 4-2 when George Carder fired home from a Cheesman low cross. Henley put the game out of Woodley’s reach when a Dan York screamer from 25 yards out went into the top left of the goal.

Woodley pulled a goal back for 5-3 before Cheesman scored his second of the game when a clearance fell to his feet and he made no mistake by firing home. Henley scored their seventh and Earl got his second when he took a shot from 25 yards out to go top right of the goal.

Woodley pulled another goal back to make it 7-4 before Cheesman completed his hat-trick when scoring from a rebound after which the Woodley goalkeeper saved a penalty.