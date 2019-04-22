Essam’s late strike earns home side share of spoils

HENLEY TOWN came from behind twice to secure a point from their 2-2 Division 1 clash with LOXWOOD PARK RANGERS at the Triangle Ground last Sunday.

The home side started the game well and their first chance of the game came when Dan York found space in the box but his shot clipped the post and went out for a goal kick.

Loxwood took the lead just after 20 minutes when a loose ball in the Henley box fell to their striker who made no mistake. Soon after Aaron Brittian saw his effort from outside the box tipped over the bar by the Loxwood goalkeeper.

The visitors started the second half better and could have gone further ahead if it wasn’t for a good save from Charlie York in the Henley goal.

Shorty after Henley equalised when a Brittian thunderous strike found its way into the bottom left corner. A minute later Loxwood took the lead again when a ball over the top saw their striker through on goal and he coolly finished.

The game started to open up and Henley equalised again when a Tom Chaplin cross was met by Hugh Barklem who flicked it on for Tom Essam who fired home from inside the box.

With just seconds of the match remaining Barklem was played through but his effort was saved by the Loxwood keeper.