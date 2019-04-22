Wild nets treble as side maintains push for title

HOME side WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW finished their Premier Division campaign with a 4-1 home win against league leaders COOKHAM DEAN last Saturday.

The result epitomised the fight, character and ability in the home side that ensured their unbeaten run since October remained intact.

Late pullouts, injuries and unavailability meant Darren Russell donned the gloves and Ed Gadd partnered captain Donal Roughneen at centre half.

Two minutes into the game Ben Rusher sustained a calf injury which saw Jake Tucker, himself carrying a slight injury, taking his place and he proceeded to put in a strong performance.

Cookham went 1-0 up midway through the first half before Ed Gadd equalised with a header from a long throw.

The score remained 1-1 until the 70th minute when a corner was headed back across goal by Gadd to Ryan Corbett who was on hand to fire home from six yards.

Ten minutes later Frank Dillon caught a Cookham player in possession down the left hand side, got to the byline and lofted a pinpoint cross to the back stick where James Griffiths was on hand to make it 3-1.

Soon after Ryan Corbett picked the ball up down the right, surged through the Cookham defence before playing a pass through to Griffiths who grabbed his second of the game with a neat finish.

In Division 1 ROTHERFIELD UNITED picked up a point from their 0-0 home clash with COOKHAM DEAN RESERVES.

Cookham struggled to cope with Rotherfield’s slick passing and did everything they could to slow down the game, which resulted in a scrappy first half.

Rotherfield continued to dominate and create chances after the break. Tom Bean was closest to breaking the deadlock but was twice thwarted by Cookham’s goalkeeper.

Ed Bickerton was Rotherfield’s man-of-the-match for an assured display in central midfield while left back Simon Frost put in a fine performance to provide a constant attacking outlet and goalkeeper Grant Wildish made two good saves to preserve his clean sheet.

The point gained means that Rotherfield have guaranteed survival and, with one league game remaining, still have an outside chance of promotion.

Top-of-the-table WARGRAVE maintained their Division 2 title push with a 5-3 win at RICHINGS PARK.

Wargrave took the lead through Sam Wild who could have had more in the first half but it was the hosts who netted next to level the scores at half-time.

The visitors then scored four goals in 25 minutes to make it 5-1. Wild completed his hat-trick with two more goals, Graham Bettes scored direct from a corner and captain Dan Patterson netted from close range.

Richings Park netted twice in the final five minutes to complete the scoreline.

Meanwhile at the other end of the table the bottom two sides — GORING UNITED and PHOENIX OLD BOYS — picked up a point each from a 0-0 draw at Upper Red Cross Road.

In an even match with few chances, Goring went closest to taking the lead five minutes before full time when Matt Ploszynski was through, one-on-one with the Phoenix keeper who saved well.

In Division 3 HENLEY TOWN were confirmed as league champions after the league revealed that the remaining four matches to be played by Cintra Park Rovers would be awarded as walkovers to their opposition as the Reading-based side could not fulfil their remaining fixtures.

HAMBLEDEN ran out comfortable 4-1 winners at home to BERKS COUNTY RESERVES.

Early in the game Hambleden stand-in goalkeeper Gabriel Rodrigues pulled off a fine save, stopping a volley from 10 yards going in the bottom corner with a full stretch dive.

Soon after the pace of the Hambleden forward Nick Ellis was causing Berks problems by breaking the offside trap twice and beating the keeper on both occasions in the 10th and 20th minute respectively to put the hosts 2-0 up.

On the half hour mark Nick Ellis was brought down on the edge of the Berks box and fullback Jimi Middleton lashed home a left boot free kick into the bottom corner of the net from outside the area. Coming up to half time Tom Ellis broke the offside trap and dinked a lob over the on-coming Berks keeper to make it 4-0 at half time.

In the second half Berks won several free-kicks which were all dealt with by Rodrigues in the Hambleden goal.

The visitors finally scored a consolation goal after 75 minutes with a tap in from five yards.

Division 4 basement side HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT secured their third league win of the season as they beat FARNHAM ROYAL MAVERICKS 3-0 at the Triangle Ground.

Henley were 1-0 at half time thanks to a goal from Alex Lee. The home side added to the scoring in the second half with goals from Henry Arthur and a header from Lucas Romero Jinks.