Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
WARGRAVE will play their Berkshire Trophy Centre Intermediate Cup final against Westwood United Reserves at Rivermoor, Scours Lane in Reading tonight (Friday), kick-off 7.30pm.
29 April 2019
New paddleboards are a hit at sailing club’s open day
EIGHT families have joined Goring Thames Sailing ... [more]
