Cheesman nets a perfect hat-trick

HENLEY TOWN ran out comfortable 5-1 winners in their Division 1 clash at COLEY PARK on Easter Sunday.

The visitors started the game well and took the lead when good work from Nico Cheesman on the left crossed for Jack Byerley to head home.

Henley had further chances to extend their lead but some good saves from the Coley goalkeeper kept the score at 1-0 going into half-time.

Minutes into the second half Coley were awarded a penalty which their striker converted into the right corner to make it 1-1.

Henley re-took the lead when a cross from Harri Douglas met the head of Hugh Barklem to make it 2-1. Shortly after Henley made sure of the three points when Jack Byerley converted from the penalty spot after being brought down in the box.

Henley continued the scoring when a Charlie York goal kick found Cheesman who pulled the ball back across for Barklem to finish with his left foot to make it 4-1.

A Dan York free kick was met by Byerley who pulled the ball across for Barklem to complete his perfect hat-trick, finishing with the right foot to make it 5-1.