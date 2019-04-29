Wargrave bag away win to take grip on league title

ROTHERFIELD UNITED ended their Division 1 campaign with a 4-1 defeat against NEWBURY at Bishopswood.

Ed Bickerton fired the home side into the lead after just eight minutes before the visitors equalised and took the lead on the stroke of half-time. In the second half Newbury added two more goals to complete the scoreline.

WARGRAVE effectively wrapped up the Division 2 title after winning 2-0 at MADIENHEAD TOWN RESERVES.

The visitors dominated the first half but missed numerous chances and had a Stuart Moss goal disallowed.

The second half was much the same as Wargrave continued to create chances and they finally made the break through when captain Moss scored from a tight angle. Moss then added a second shortly after to secure the points.

Wargrave are three points ahead of second placed Mortimer Reserves with a superior goal difference with just one match of the season remaining.

Elsewhere in the division GORING UNITED went down to a 3-2 defeat at RICHINGS PARK RESERVES. James Pearson netted both goals for the visitors.

In Division 4 HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT made it back-to-back wins as they ran out 3-1 winners at home to HARCHESTER HAWKS DEVELOPMENT.

Henley started the brighter of the two sides with an early shot by Henry Arthur forcing a save from the Hawks goalkeeper.

Conor Harrison and Tiki Eban Cole combined well to force a succession of corners for the home side but against the run of play Hawks took the lead from the penalty spot after 15 minutes. Henley continued to dominate with a Josh Mills cross being met by Conor Harrison whose header went onto the crossbar and just over. Towards the end of the first half Henley’s persistence was rewarded when Harri Douglas received the ball 30 yards out from goal and he volleyed home past the Hawks defence and keeper.

Good play between Henry Arthur and Alex Harris White resulted in Douglas having a similar attempt minutes later but this time his effort was saved. Any Hawks attack was met with good defensive play from Chris Marshall, George Shankland and Tom Jackman.

A minute before the end of first half Henley were awarded a free kick just inside the Hawks half. Rowan Stacey took the kick and with a bounce of the ball catching everyone out, scored Henley’s second of the match. Henley kept up the pressure in the second half, with a good cross field pass by Arthur met by sub Nick Holzer whose header rolled just wide of the Hawks goal. Henley keeper Jordan Cowley made two good saves in a match where he was barely troubled.

Mid-way through the second half a Douglas cross was met by Lucas Romero Jinks whose effort trickled into the bottom corner for Henley’s third and final goal of the match.