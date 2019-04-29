Junior invitation cup semi-final heartache for Woodcote/SR

IT was a case of deja-vu at Woodcote on Saturday as Woodcote/Stoke Row Reserves lost out in the semi-final of the Reading Junior Invitation Cup to Westwood United Reserves who had eliminated them in the Berkshire Trophy Centre semi-final earlier in the season.

Though Westwood played the more composed football, with their neat passing in the middle of the park, the reality was that Woodcote created enough chances to run out clear winners, while their opponents were reduced to relatively few.

Westwood took the lead on 26 minutes, after Woodcote’s Josh Millar had twice gone close with powerful shots. Woodcote players felt there was an offside leading to the goal, but a fortunate rebound fell to a striker who gave Kayne Roberts no chance in the one-on-one.

The rest of the half saw a number of chances for Woodcote but when the shots looked on target Westwood defenders managed to block them.

The impressive Millar continued to go close with his shots, but when he did hit the target he was thwarted by a good save from the keeper. Right at the end of the half, Andy Taylor was played in by Millar, but shot over the bar.

Early in the second half Ed Gadd found himself in a good position, but fired over the bar and Graham Pickersgill also went close with a powerful shot from distance.

However, it was Westwood who wrapped the game up with a second goal after 75 minutes. A long clearance bounced over the defence and was latched onto by a forward who finished emphatically.

Woodcote/Stoke Row Reserves will play their final Thames Valley League Division 2 match of the season on Monday night when they host top-of-the-table Wargrave (kick-off 6pm).