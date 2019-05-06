Barker is the hat-trick hero as Cobras are put to the sword

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U16s produced a good performance in their last home game of the season beating EVERSLEY AND CALIFORNIA COBRAS U16s 3-1 in their Division 2 East Berkshire League clash last Saturday.

Following an even start to the game Henley almost took the lead through a crashing header against the bar from Daniel Watts.

Henley Hurricanes then went ahead through Archie Barker converting after some good work on the right from Iwan John.

Barker made it two with a fantastic finish. Receiving the ball with his back to goal on the left he turned and curled the ball across the keeper from outside the box.

Eversley and California Cobras weren’t to be outdone and came back strongly, scoring with the last kick of the first half with a fine strike from outside the box.

Henley improved in the second half creating a succession of chances to make the game safe. Jem McAllister going close with a couple of close range efforts and Ben Hudson stinging the base of the post from range.

Eventually the game was put out of reach by the irrepressible Barker who, after breaking through on another powerful run slotted the ball past the Eversley and California Cobras goalkeeper to claim his hat-trick.