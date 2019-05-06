Monday, 06 May 2019

Players wanted

A NEWLY-FORMED ladies football team is seeking new players, in particular a goalkeeper, as they prepare to enter the Thames Valley Counties League season later in the year.

Goring United Ladies, who currently have a squad of 24 players of all abilities and ages, train in the village on Tuesday evenings from 7pm to 8pm and will play their league matches on Sunday afternoons.

Anyone interested in playing for the club should contact Iestyn Llewellyn at iestynllewellyn@hotmail.co.uk for further details.

The team are due to play a friendly match at Sheepcot on Tuesday, May 14 when they will take on Thatcham Ladies.

