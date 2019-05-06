Double delight as Wargrave win league and cup double

WARGRAVE were crowned both league and cup winners in the space of less than 24 hours last weekend.

Firstly, on Friday evening, Wargrave ran out winners in the final of the Berkshire Trophy Centre Intermediate Cup at Rivermoor in Scours Lane, Reading, after beating WESTWOOD UNITED RESERVES 3-0.

Then, on Saturday, Wargrave were confirmed Division 2 champions after their nearest rivals Mortimer Reserves were held to a draw.

In the cup final Westwood started well and had a lot of possession but didn’t create much before Wargrave played themselves in to the game.

After 23 minutes Wargrave scored the opener after Joe Wigmore went past three players on the left wing and crossed with his left foot to Sam Wild who scored a 16 yard over head volley to put his team 1-0 up at the interval.

Wargrave started the second half better then the first and after Wild picked the ball up on the right he ran at the Westwood defence before being fouled in the area. Captain Stuart Moss made it 2-0 from the resulting penalty. Shortly after Joseph Danelian put in a dangerous corner which Wild headed in for his second of the game to make it 3-0 with 30 minutes to go.

Westwood had plenty of possession and free kicks in the last half hour but didn’t create much as Wargrave’s defence stayed strong with centre backs Tom Bray and Dan Patterson controlling the game throughout.

Back in the league GORING UNITED finished the season bottom of Division 2 despite holding MORTIMER RESERVES to a 2-2 draw. George O’Brien and Daniel Carter were on target for United.

HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT ended their Division 4 campaign with a 3-1 defeat at TAPLOW UNITED RESERVES. Tiki Ebun-Cole was on target for Henley who finished the season bottom of the table.