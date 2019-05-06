Monday, 06 May 2019

Champions down Town

HENLEY TOWN went down to a 2-1 defeat in their final Division 1 away match of the season last Sunday.

Hosts MAIDEN PLACE started the game quickly knowing that they needed a win to take the league title from Twyford and took the lead through their winger who finished after cutting inside the box.

Henley bounced back when good pressure from Charlie York caused problems at the back for Maiden Place and Nico Cheesman was played through and slotted past the goalkepper.

With 10 minutes of the match remaining the home side took the lead when their striker found space in the box and found the bottom left corner of the goal to give Maiden Place the title.

