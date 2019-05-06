Tottenham legends at the Dene

HAMBLEDEN Football Club will be hosting a Tottenham Hotspurs Legends side in a fundraising match for the club at The Dene in the summer.

Entry to the match, which takes place on Sunday, June 9 at 2pm, will be free of charge with gates opening at 12.30pm.

The match will raise funds for the maintenance of the sports facilities and the general running of the club house with a percentage also going to local charities.

In previous matches the Spurs Legends side has included players such as Darren Anderton, Stephen Clemnce, Gary Soherty Andy Sinton, Justin Edinburgh, Mark Falco and Clive Wilson.

On the day of the match there will be a barbecue, raffle that will include prizes including a round of golf at Harleyford, meal for two at The Frog in Skirmitt and bottles of champagne, bouncy castle and a licensed bar.

Spurs are auctioning off a place in their match day squad where the winning person will experience everything from the changing room banter and tactics to playing on the same pitch with the legends.

Hambleden are also looking for general sponsors for the match and have various priced packages available. Anyone interested should contact hambledenfc@ google

mail.com