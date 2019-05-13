Rotherfield Jets do the double

ROTHERFIELD UNITED JETS U14s, who entered the East Berks League for the first time this season, completed a memorable season as they won both Division 4 and the plate competition.

At the end of last month the Jets beat Moor Mead 2-1 to win the plate final. The Jets were 2-0 up at half time following goals from Olly Hatcher and Warren Gardner before Moormead had the wind behind them for the second half and pinned the Jets into their own half.

Moor Mead scored with 15 minutes to go to set up a nervous last quarter of the game but Adam Darnell pulled off a double save in the Jets goal in the last few minutes and with seconds to go was called into action again to repel Moor Mead and earn the man-of-the-match award. Chris Lobb, James Watts and Charlie Deogun also put in good performances for the Jets.

Three days later the Jets needed just a draw in their final league match to complete the double. A routine 4-0 win against Caversham Trents followed with Kit Davies scoring a hat-trick of headed goals all from corners and a long range effort from Warren Gardner wrapping up the title. Trents never looked like spoiling the party and the Jets defence where in no mood to conceed a goal with Luke Davies and Charlie Ball outstanding.

Over the course of the season the Jets played 25 games, wining 23, drawing one and losing one.

The Rotherfield United Jets squad, managed by Stuart Darnell with the assistance of coaches Jon Davies and James Ayline was made up of Adam Darnell, Victor Glee, Angus Cusack, Charlie Ball, Luke Davies (captain), James Watts, Joe Grant, Ben Beville, Chris Lobb, Luc Tilley, Charlie Deogun, Kit Davies (vice captain), Warren Gardner, Olly Hatcher, Zach Ayling, Elio Babb and Josh Walton.