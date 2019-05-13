Girls only programme

AFC HENLEY has launched a programme of ‘girls only’ football sessions, running weekly from now until the end of the school summer term.

The sessions will be held on Tuesday evenings at Jubilee Park from 6pm to 7pm and managed by FA-qualified coaches Samuel Bell and Jack Woodley. A female coach is also being sought. The aim is to enter a team into the league for next season.

The cost of the course is either £60 for the term or you can pay as you play for £6 each week.