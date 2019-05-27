Vandal-hit football club receives £500 from Royals

ALMOST 160 parents and children from Rotherfield United Football Club attended Reading’s last game of the season at the Madejski Stadium.

They were invited by the Royals after equipment at the club’s ground at Bishopswood Sports Ground in Gallowstree Common was damaged when vandals drove a car over the pitches and then set it on fire, causing about £4,000 damage. The pitches were ruined and the goal posts burnt or broken.

Rotherfield United is part of the Royals’ schools and grassroots ticketing scheme, which offers local schools and clubs opportunities to buy tickets to home matches at a discount while also raising funds for their school or club.

The club, is run solely by volunteers was presented with a cheque for £500 at half-time.

Chairman Andy Tidswell said: “It was a really nice gesture.”