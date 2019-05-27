Undefeated Hurricanes U9s bag team of season award

AROUND 200 parents, coaches and players were at Henley Town Hall on Wednesday evening last week for AFC Henley’s end of season presentation evening.

The club’s 21 teams playing in the East Berks Football Alliance league had experienced the usual mix of fortunes this season, many of them finding life hard in the run-up to Christmas but, in many instances, finding their feet and the opposition’s goal more frequently in the second half of the campaign.

The U13s found themselves struggling in too high a division but, after some adjustments by the East Berks League, enjoyed a much improved second half of the season, culminating in a creditable performance at the Easter Tournament in Leichlingen, Germany, where they reached the semi-finals against formidable local teams.

Similarly, the U12 Hurricanes found themselves languishing near the foot of the table by the half-season point but improved rapidly to finish in the top six.

The star club side, awarded team of the season, went to the U9 Hurricanes, for whom this season was their first taste of competitive football and they did not lose a game in league and only lost on penalties in the cup. The Hurricanes came top of Division 2 and reached the cup final, which they lost out on spot kicks.

One of two club persons of the year awards went to Toni Aitken for her many years of fundraising and attendance on the gate at Jubilee Park. The other club person of the year award was jointly presented to Mike Turner and Jim Atkinson for their much-lauded approach to the manner in which they have managed their U12 Hurricane team. AFC Henley Hurricanes U9s’ Harry Biggs was named player of the year in his age group with Rupert Arsyad most improved player and Corban Galloway seven-a-side top scorer with 28 goals.

Player of the year and most improved player for the various other seven-a-side age groups were as follows: U9 Hotspurs, Ethan Massey, Samuel Jones; U9 Harriers, Felix Conway, Charlie Wilks; U9 Hawks, Phoenix Fletcher, Zach Astle; U10 Hurricanes, Kit Hemmings, Harry Moore; U10 Hotspurs, Jaden Higgs, Corey Sartin; U10 Hawks, Ben Wilson, Roxanna Schoenmakers.

In the nine-a-side section Jenson Lea won the top scorer for the U12 Hurricanes with 20 goals. Player of the year and most improved player for the various other nine-a-side age groups were as follows: U11 Hurricanes, Oliver Pratt, Freddie Coultas; U11 Hotspurs, Hugo Jones, James Mennie; U11 Hawks, Harvey Weller, Dylan Cusk; U12 Hurricanes, Sam Robinson, Ethan Holiday; U12 Hotspurs, Tom Francis, Harry Wildgoose; U12 Hawks, Lucas Wilson, Daniel Flowers.

Finnbar Flood scored 19 goals for Henley Hotspurs U14s to secure the 11-a-side top scorer award. Player of the year and most improved player for the various other 11-a-side age groups were as follows: U13 Hurricanes, Dan Coles, Callum Gordon; U14 Hurricanes, Seb van Duijn, Ewan Knight; U14 Hotspurs, Finnbar Flood, Elodie Brough; U15 Hurricanes, Alfie Wylie, Conrad Gurney.