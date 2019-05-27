Newly-formed Goring United ladies side triumph in inaugural friendly clash

THE newly former Goring United Ladies team played their first ever match at the Sheepcot Recreation Ground on Tuesday night of last week where they ran out 3-2 winners against Thatcham Ladies in a friendly match.

Louise Axon, Sharon Murphy-McPherson and Madeleine Bastawrous were on target for Goring who next season will be entering the Thames Valley Ladies League.

The team, who train on Tuesday nights from 7pm to 8.30pm at the Sheepcot Recreation Ground, are still in need of new players of any standard. Anyone interested in joining the club should contact manager Iestyn Llewellyn on 07771 908889 for further details.