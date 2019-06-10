Biggs’ wonder strike secures six-a-side honours for Hurriances

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U9s triumphed at the Marlow Youth six-a-side tournament on Saturday.

The event consisted of 10 teams split across two groups, playing an initial four matches. The two teams from each group with the highest points progressed through to the semi-finals and the winners from that went on to play in the final.

The Hurricanes first match was against Risborough Rangers Blue which saw them produce a comfortable win with two goals from Freddy Estornel and one from Charlie Myers to finish 3-0.

The second match saw the Hurricanes face Naphill but despite some end to end action another good goal from Estornel and a left footed slice from Corben Galloway gave Henley a 2-0 win.

The Hurricanes won their third match against Chesham Athletic 2-0. Estornel found the net for his fourth goal of the tournament while Galloway performed a fantastic run from his own area to break through the whole field before scoring This gave the Hurricanes a certain place in the semi-finals and allowed them to ease off the pressure slightly in the final group match against the home side Marlow Youth Merlins. As the match got underway, Henley won an early penalty which was converted by Rupert Arsyad. However, the hosts hit back to score twice to win 2-1 but this didn’t affect the standings as Henley progressed to the semi-finals as group winners.

The semi-final match was pitched with the Hurricanes against another home side, Marlow Youth Wizards. Henley showed some good teamwork as Galloway put two goals past the Marlow keeper with his left foot taking his total to four. Midfielder Harry Biggs sealed the win with a goal from distance to make it 3-0. In the final Henley faced Naphill for the second time. In a hard fought match but Henley made a break through as Galloway produced a run down the left wing and cut in to score his fifth goal as the Hurricanes took the lead. Henley continued to outplay their opponents but Naphill equalised when they converted a penalty from the spot. This was

the first goal of the tournament Henley goalkeeper Isaac Walmsley had conceded.

Within seconds of the score drawing level, the referee blew his whistle to signal the end of normal time, leaving the teams facing a two versus two golden goal contest.

Stepping up for the challenge, Charlie Cooper and Harry Biggs walked to the centre spot, but having lost the toss, their first task was to win the ball before the Naphill pair could unleash a shot.

With a combined effort of skilful tackles, Cooper and Biggs worked together to overcome their opponents, then push upfield towards the goal.

Naphill fought back to push the ball out towards the corner, but some strong play from the Henley players enabled Biggs to score the decisive goal from distance.

Throughout the tournament Archie Butlin worked solidly in defence, delivering the ball back upfield throughout the matches on numerous occasions.