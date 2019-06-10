Royals to take on Europa League winners

READING will face Europa League winners Chelsea in a pre-season friendly at Madejski Stadium six days before their new Championship season gets underway.

Reading will take on Maurizio Sarri’s side who finished third in the Premier League last season on Sunday, July 28, kick-off 3pm.

This fixture will give Royals supporters an opportunity to watch their side in action on home soil in advance of the start of a brand new Championship campaign on Saturday August 3. Ticket prices will be confirmed and go on sale to supporters in due course.

The Royals are due to spend two weeks of their pre-season preparations training and playing friendlies in Spain next month before they play their only home friendly before the new season begins.

The fixtures for the new Championship season will be published on Thursday, June 20.

Two Reading players have been called up by their respective countries to compete in this week’s Euro 2020 qualifying matches.

Chris Gunter has been called up to the Wales squad as Ryan Giggs’ side travel to face World Cup finalists, Croatia tomorrow (Saturday), before heading off to face Hungary on Tuesday.

Meanwhile forward Jón Daði Böðvarsson has been named in Iceland’s 25-man squad for their upcoming double-header of fixtures against Albania and Turkey. Both these matches will take place in Iceland on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.