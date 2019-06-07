Town show off silverware from title-winning season

HENLEY TOWN were recently presented with the Thames Valley Premier League Division 3 champions trophy at Reading Football Club’s Madejski Stadium.

Managers Paul and Craig Trimmings collected the trophy which was then presented to the players at an inter-house match at the Invesco Triangle Ground last weekend. After a poor start to the season Henley collected themselves and only conceded 23 goals in 18 games as they got back to winning ways.

The race to the title went to the last game of the season, Henley having won eight of their last nine games, as they wrapped up the title with a 2-1 win against Taplow United.

Elsewhere at the club the Sunday team finished third in Division 1 of the Reading and District League and were promoted to the Premier Division. The development team in their first season in Thames Valley Premier League Division 4 finished bottom of the table but were encouraged by better end of season results.

Henley Town are seeking new players and an assistant manager for the development team for next season. For further details email htfcsecdb@gmail.com