FA grant for female-only football club

WARGRAVE Women and Girls’ Football Club has received a grant from Grow the Game, a scheme funded by the Football Association.

The money will enable the club to create two new teams for younger girls and fund new kit and equipment as well as training for coaches.

Grow the Game, which is delivered by the Football Foundation, awards grants of £1,500 to community football clubs wanting to create new teams, especially among under-represented groups.

Chairman Bob Austen said he was delighted with the award, which would help the club’s efforts to encourage younger girls to take up the game.

The club, which began in 2000, is the second biggest female-only football club in England with more than 300 players.