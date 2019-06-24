Monday, 24 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

FA grant for female-only football club

FA grant for female-only football club

WARGRAVE Women and Girls’ Football Club has received a grant from Grow the Game, a scheme funded by the Football Association.

The money will enable the club to create two new teams for younger girls and fund new kit and equipment as well as training for coaches.

Grow the Game, which is delivered by the Football Foundation, awards grants of £1,500 to community football clubs wanting to create new teams, especially among under-represented groups.

Chairman Bob Austen said he was delighted with the award, which would help the club’s efforts to encourage younger girls to take up the game.

The club, which began in 2000, is the second biggest female-only football club in England with more than 300 players.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33