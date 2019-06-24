Magic start to festival despite rain
HEAVY rain disrupted the start of the Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 24 June 2019
TIKI Abun Cole played his final match for Henley Town in a friendly match against Shiplake College last weekend in a game that finished in a 6-5 win to the Red Kites. Nick Holzer, Charlie Douglas and Mabu all bagged two goals each for Henley.
Henley Town are next in action on August 2 when they travel to Taplow in a pre-season friendly.
Asperger’s man launches support group for others
AN autism support group has been launched in ... [more]
