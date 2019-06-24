Annual meeting

AFC HENLEY will be holding their annual general meeeting in the Kempster Hall, Christ Church Centre, Henley, at 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Parents are invited to join the committee for drinks from 7pm to meet the current and future management team, find out more about how the club operates and to discuss the way forward.

AFC Henley could not function successfully without its 80 plus volunteer parents and non-parents and the club is seeking additional volunteers, especially for non-coaching roles such as marketing, public relations , sponsorship and administration /programme management.

Anyone interested in joining the club should email chairman Trevor Howell at trevor.howell@afchenley.com or call 07711 845956.