Hinke takes over as new Town chairman

HENLEY Town Football Club has appointed a new chairman.

Dieter Hinke has taken over from John Hooper who has stepped down after recently being elected as a town councillor. Hooper, who has been chairman at the club for two years, will stay on as vice-chairman.

At the club’s annual general meeting earlier this month, the outgoing chairman thanked the committee and members for their hard work over the past two years where he pointed out that the club was in danger of insolvency when the current committee took over.

Club secretary/treasurer Debbie Blackall reported that the club had a good season on the pitch with the Saturday and Sunday teams both being promoted for the next season.

The club is now solvent, but aware of its current high monthly payments the committee had made the decision to delay the acceptance of the council loan offered until the current debts were more manageable.

The club is only sustainable with the income that other community groups bring in. At present the Mill Lane club offers darts, bingo, a pool table and do well with income from the clubroom hire and pitch hire. On behalf of the committee the secretary thanked Debbie and Richard Stevens, Ingrid Porter, Maggie Moore, Ron Eggleton, Sarah York and Mel Spiers for their contribution to the club.

Councillor Hooper then proposed Hinke, who himself was a former town councillor, to replace him as chairman.

All standing members were re-elected onto the committee with the addition of five new members.

The full committee elected was as follows: Dieter Hinke (chairman), John Hooper (vice chair), Debbie Blackall (secretary/treasurer), Jason Hancock (groundsman), Fred Blackall (club steward), Paul Trimmings, Mick Keane, Dave Lee (team managers), Chris Baker, Matt Byrne, Ian Clark, Adam Essam, Arran Finch, Nigel Spiers, Trevor Sockett and Charlie York.

Club president John Bailey presented the Eric Bailey Memorial Cup to Jason Hancock for his work in the clubhouse and on the pitch.