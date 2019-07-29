HENLEY Town Football Club will begin its preseason training next week at their Mill Lane Triangle Ground.

The sessions will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7pm-8.30pm for all the three sides that compete in the Thames Valley League on Saturdays and Reading and District League on Sundays.

Anyone interested in playing for the club or wanting to know more details should contact either Mick Keane on 07831 221968 or Paul Trimmings on 07956 159837.