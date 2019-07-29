Monday, 29 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Preseason training

HENLEY Town Football Club will begin its preseason training next week at their Mill Lane Triangle Ground.

The sessions will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7pm-8.30pm for all the three sides that compete in the Thames Valley League on Saturdays and Reading and District League on Sundays.

Anyone interested in playing for the club or wanting to know more details should contact either Mick Keane on 07831 221968 or Paul Trimmings on 07956 159837.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33