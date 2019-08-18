Girls’ joy at ex-Gooner

A FORMER Arsenal women’s player joined about 50 girls at a three-day summer camp thanks to Wargrave Women and Girls’ FC.

Tinaya Alexander helped seven- to 14-year-olds practise their skillls in groups on the village recreation ground.

Andy Caldwell, head of coaching, said: “It gave our younger members a chance to see the skills our older players have developed, while building a really positive ethos within the club.

“We were also very fortunate to have two excellent female coaches to help during the week.

“Tinaya Alexander, who is currently at university in America on a full soccer scholarship, is a former Arsenal and England age group player and our girls were fascinated about her footballing career and what the future holds for her.

“She was a fantastic role model for the girls to aspire to.”

The club is the second-biggest female-only football club in England, with a wide range of senior and junior teams. To register for the new season, visit wargravegirlsfc.co.uk