Meite and Barrett at the double in cup win

YAKOU MEITE and Josh Barrett both scored twice as Reading fought back from 2-1 down to beat Plymouth 4-2 at Home Park in the EFL Cup second round on Tuesday night.

Meite won and converted an 87th minute penalty for the Royals after being felled by Pilgrims keeper Mike Cooper.

The same player then put the tie beyond the League Two side by firing home under Cooper in the first minute of stoppage time.

Ryan Taylor claimed his third goal in two games to fire Argyle 1-0 up after 22 minutes. He tapped home from close range after Zak Rudden, on loan from Rangers, set him up.

Reading levelled when Josh Barrett — one of 11 changes to the team that won 2-0 at Huddersfield in the Championship last Saturday — cut in from the left and released a thumping shot into the far corner with 35 minutes gone.

But former Everton youngster Jose Baxter put Plymouth back in front with a 25-yard shot past the diving Sam Walker on 55 minutes.

Barrett levelled again after 72 minutes when he cut in from the left to send a curling shot over a full stretch Cooper into the top corner.

Royals manager Jose Gomes praised the impact of Jordan Obita, Gabriel Osho and Akin Odimayo.

He said: “We can talk about Barrett and Meite but my special words are for Obita because of his situation of not playing for two years for the first team, and the centre-backs Osho and Odimayo who I knew from the beginning would do well.

“I told them they would be one v one all the time but they didn’t lose any challenges. It was amazing and I am very happy with them.”

Gomes was also pleased with how his side kept their concentration against lower league opposition.

He said: “I’m very happy with the way my players took the challenge because if you are not serious and keep your focus then surprises can happen.

“Sometimes League Two sides can beat Championship teams but this can always happen.

“We avoided being surprised because we kept our focus and played with our game plan. We didn’t run away from our plan, even when we were losing and in the end we get the benefits of the plan.”

Reading’s next game is in the Championship when they host Charlton at the Madejski Stadium tomorrow (Saturday) at 3pm.