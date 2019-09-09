Self scores second half hat-trick in dream debut

CARL SELF scored a hat-trick on debut and assisted the winner in his second game as WOODCOTE made it two wins from two in the Thames Valley Premier League.

On Saturday, Woodcote travelled to WESTWOOD where the players had to contend with a hard surface and a cross wind that made passing the ball difficult.

The hosts almost took the lead early on when their forward Ross Storrer was played through the visiting defence.

But when the ball looked set to nestle in the back of the net, it cannoned off the inside of the post and back out.

The game then turned physical with several yellow cards being shown and Woodcote had a goal disallowed after Ryan Corbett was ruled offside.

Woodcote did eventually take the lead on the half hour mark when a ball over the top of the defence was latched on to by Self.

He then skilfully beat a defender before making his way into the box before laying the ball square to Jake Dillon who calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

The second half continued in much the same style with neither side managing to get too much of an upper hand in the game.

On around 70 minutes Woodcote once again had the ball in the back of the net, Corbett again the scorer, but the linesman ruled him offside again. This brought a lot of complaints from the Woodcote players and their supporters, who felt Corbett had headed the ball in from behind the Westwood defender.

For the last 20 mins Westwood pummelled the Woodcote back line with a series of dangerous crosses and link up play in and around the 18-yard box.

But the visitors held firm, working tirelessly all over the pitch to prevent any real danger with Woodcote’s central defenders Donal Roughneen and Jake Bailey particularly impressive.

The referee eventually blew the whistle to give Woodcote an important 1-0 away win.

On Wednesday last week, WOODCOTE faced COOKHAM DEAN in their opening fixture of the new season in what proved to be a rollercoaster game.

Cookham started the brightest and raced into a two-goal lead. After 15 minutes a howler from loanee goalkeeper Ben Lallament saw him fumble the ball before tripping an attacker to give away a penalty which was put away confidently.

The lead was soon doubled from a set-piece as Cookham headed the ball into the Woodcote goal from a corner.

At half-time Woodcote player manager Sam Tucker brought on new signing Carl Self, who went on to change the course of the game.

The visitors pulled a goal back after 10 minutes. Some good play down the left saw the ball squared to Self, who beat a defender before firing the ball home from 15 yards out.

Five minutes later Woodcote were level. Tucker was tripped in the area and it was Self who stepped up to notch his second from the penalty spot.

Now in the ascendancy, Woodcote took the lead with about 20 minutes remaining. The Cookham goalie looked to have collected an attempted through ball before somehow spilling and leaving Jos Miller with an open goal, and he made no mistake from 18 yards out.

The tie wasn't over yet though and Cookham fought back to equalise. A long throw into the Woodcote area was headed on to the crossbar before landing to Cookham’s number 10 who finished coolly from a tight angle.

With 10 minutes to go Woodcote’s Adam Wheeler saw red for a lunge leaving Woodcote with a man down going into the final stages of the game.

But with five minutes to go, Self bagged his hat trick, also from the penalty spot. Having been felled in the area, he stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to secure the win.