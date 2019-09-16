Williams strike earns newly-reformed side share of spoils

EMMER GREEN made it two Senior Division wins on the spin as they ran out 4-0 winners at home against RICHFIELD ROVERS last Sunday.

The visitors started the game well with a packed midfield preventing Emmer Green from playing the ball around and servicing the front line.

Richfield had a few chances in the first half which forced home goalkeeper Phil Brown to make several outstanding saves to keep the hosts in the game.

The second half started with Emmer Green dominating and getting more possession. Soon after Emmer Green took the lead when Lorenzo Medford finished well to make it 1-0.

It was all Emmer Green from this point on and Medford netted his second of the game after breaking away with speed and strength to hold off any last minute challenges to put his side 2-0 up.

A stunning volley from Luke Donegan made it 3-0 before Jordan Lovelock wrapped up the scoring with a run from 25 yards out into the box followed up with a good finish.

GORING UNITED, playing their first Sunday match in five years, drew 1-1 at home against ZONE RG in Division 4.

The newly-reformed United side went a goal down before James Williams equalised for the hosts.