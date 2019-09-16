Henley Hotspurs don new kit for pre-season home friendly

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U13s started preparation for the new season on Saturday with a friendly 3-1 home defeat against FINCHAMPSTEAD FLYERS U13s.

The Flyers took the lead in the first half against the run of play with a well taken counter attack goal before the Hotspurs, who were fielding four new players, equalised with a well-taken goal by Will O’Hagan, setup by Stanley Massie.

The Hotspurs had a penalty shout for handball just before half-time turned down as the sides changed ends on level terms. In the second half it was a much more open game with end to end chances, the Flyers being clinical to finish theirs with a powerful header and another clinical strike from well built up play.

The Hotspurs responded with some good runs and crosses from midfield and the wings, Jake Williams hitting the crossbar with a powerful shot in the dying minutes. The new season starts this weekend with the Hotspurs sporting new kits funded by brand new sponsorship deals with local firms Node4, a Technology Managed Services Provider, and Marks Sattin, a financial and accounting specialist recruiter. Marks Sattin principal consultant Steve Finch, who was at last Saturday’s game, said: “Marks Sattin are excited to co-sponsor the Hotspurs this season and to support AFC Henley as a club who provide such a key role to the local community for adults and children alike.”