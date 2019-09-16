Watlington sides off to winning start

NEWLY-PROMOTED WATLINGTON TOWN got their Division 1 campaign off to a winning start as they triumphed 3-1 at DRAYTON on Saturday.

The first half was a dogged affair before the visitors opened the scoring with a fine solo effort from debutant Brandon Burton to put Town 1-0 at half-time.

The second half saw Watlington take control of the game with two goals from Kev Hudson, who was also making his debut, to put Town 3-0 ahead.

Watlington kept pushing for more goasl and came close a number of times but for the crossbar and some good saves from the home goalkeeper.

Drayton pulled a goal back following a defensive lapse but Watlington held out to secure all three points.

In Division 3 WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES ran out 6-0 winners at HANNEY 66.

Watlington began strongly, and dominated the ball in the opening exchanges, before Liam Cox struck from 18 yards out across the face of the goal into the bottom corner for his first goal for the club.

On the 20 minute mark a perfectly weighted ball from Gabby Heycock set Ball through with just the keeper to beat, which he did emphatically by drilling it in off the far post.

The visitors maintained pressure throughout the rest of the first half and were unfortunate not to add to the scoreline, with Andy Gray, Ball and Cox all going close. Up the other end Hanney didn’t offer much challenge, with long balls played over the top consistently dealt with by Alex Mclay and Kyle Carrigan.

Early in the second half Cox squared to Heycock, whose blocked effort fell to Ball, who buried the chance with his weak foot. Town now had the momentum and made it pay 10 minutes later, Heycock whipping a ball in from a corner, and Cox beating his defender to make it 4-0.

With 20 minutes to go, another Heycock corner was met well by Carrigan, who was denied by a great save from the keeper, the ball fell to young substitute Taylor Priddle at the far post, who smashed in Town’s fifth.

With 15 minutes to go Watlington found themselves through again, with Sam Saunders putting his effort straight at the struggling Hanney keeper.

Priddle added his second after some good work in the midfield by Andy Gray, and with five minutes to go, a lapse of concentration at the back allowed Hanney in to score.