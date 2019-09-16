Horder wraps up scoring for newly-promoted Town

WOODCOTE’S promising start to the Premier Division season proved short-lived as they suffered back to back defeats.

On Wednesday evening of last week they slumped to a 3-0 home defeat against READING CITY U23s, a game in which the home side produced precious little in front of goal.

On Saturday it was a similar story as home side MAIDENHEAD TOWN took an early 2-0 lead. Before half-time an own goal from a corner, when a Maidenhead defender, under no real pressure, deflected past his own keeper to make it 2-1.

This injected some life into the Woodcote team and they equalised on the hour mark when Jermaine Gumbs converted at the end of a good move involving Jake Bailey and Ryan Corbett.

With five minutes remaining, and a draw looking the most likely result, a Maidenhead forward was brought down in the box and the penalty was converted to make it 3-2.

In Division 1 WARGRAVE earned a point from their first match of the season as they drew 0-0 at HURST.

Elsewhere in the division ROTHERFIELD UNITED crashed to a 3-0 defeat against COOKHAM DEAN RESERVES at Bishopswood.

Newly-promoted HENLEY TOWN got their Division 2 campaign off to a winning start as they triumphed 3-1 at RICHINGS PARK RESERVES. There were few chances in the opening 30 minutes before Henley took the lead when a dangerous ball in from Josh Mills could only be directed in by a Richings defender for an own goal.

Henley then started to put the home team under pressure and just before the break made it 2-0 when Dan Chalfont picked up the ball and with his quick feet flat-footed the goalkeeper to put the ball into an empty net.

After the break the home side started to look more lively but Phil Atkinson in the Henley goal pulled off several good saves to keep the score at 2-0. With 10 minutes of the match remaining the home side pulled a goal back to make it a nervy end for Henley. However, Henley broke away late in the game and made sure of the three points when Nathan Horder scored into the bottom left of the goal.

In Division 3 HAMBLEDEN ran out comfortable 8-0 winners at home against TAPLOW UNITED DEVELOPMENT.

Nicholas Ellis and Ben Phippen both bagged a hat-trick each while Jonny Openshaw and Will Dandy were also on target. Elsewhere in the division, GORING UNITED crashed to a 6-0 defeat at ROBERTSWOOD.

In Division 4 GORING UNITED RESERVES drew 2-2 at PHOENIX OLD BOYS DEVELOPMENT having twice come from behind. The Goring goalscorers were Jack Read-Wilson and Jon Nicholas with a penalty.

Elsewhere in the division HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT went down to a 2-0 defeat at WHITE EAGLES.