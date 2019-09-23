Rotherfield stroll to first ever trophy win on home soil

ROTHERFIELD Walking Football Club won their first ever trophy last Sunday at Bishopswood in a charity tournament they hosted along with clubs from Chalgrove, Tilehurst and Rivermead.

The home side came top of the league placings with three wins and one draw. This set up a final against Rivermead which Rotherfield won 1-0.

The team, consisting of six players and two substitutes in rotation, all played their part with Tudor Taylor scoring six goals and Roger Prismall two.

The event was part of a memorial tournament organised every year by the family and friends of Joshua Smith who died aged 19 near Sonning Common in 2013 and raised money for Cancer Research UK and Mind. Ian Massey, of Rotherfield Walking Football, said: “We wanted to contribute to the annual tournament by offering a small manageable event which encouraged active participation of an older age range.

“It was a great success with nearly 35 players, mostly over 60, turning up to participate in the fund raising with each club playing four 15-minute games plus a final.

“We were pleased with the result not just because we won the trophy but for the level of support from other clubs and our contribution to the raising of £400.”

• ROTHERFIELD Walking Football Club meet every Monday evening at 6pm and Wednesday mornings at 10am at Bishopswood Sports Ground. Anyone wishing to joing the club should contact Ian Massey at ian.massey28@gmail.com