Painter taps home to earn side first win of campaign

EMMER GREEN made it three Senior Division wins out of three as they ran out 3-2 winners at WOODLEY WANDERERS RESERVES on Sunday.

Both teams had chances in an evenly balanced first half, with Woodley taking the lead 1-0 and then again 2-1.

The two Woodley goals were scored either side of a Matthew Drake goal, who converted from close range following an Emmer Green corner.

The visitors had a number of chances throughout the 90 minutes and finally got on level terms when Jordan Lovelock picked up the ball midway in the Woodley half, and after a good run finished well to level the game.

Emmer Green’s efforts were finally rewarded when Jordan Lovelock rounded the keeper and gave the visitors the lead.

HENLEY TOWN picked up their first Premier Division points of the season as they beat visitors TWYFORD COMETS 2-1 at their Mill Lane Triangle Ground.

The home side started the better team and created a couple of early chances that were kept out well by the Twyford goalkeeper and defenders who made several blocks in the opening 10 minutes.

The remainder of the first half was evenly contested with both teams not creating many chances although Henley goalkeeper Arron Stevens pulled off a couple of good saves late in the half to make sure the teams went into half time 0-0.

Henley made two changes at half time with Harri Douglas and Charlie Douglas being replaced by Liam O’Riley and Rowan Stacey.

Early parts of the second half followed a similar pattern to the first with both teams keeping each other quiet. The breakthrough came for Twyford on the 70 minute mark when a ball over the top was played to their striker who finished well from just outside the box.

Henley hit back five minutes later when Alexis King made a 50 yard run, beating three Twyford defenders and squaring the ball back to Jack Earl who finished well into the bottom left corner.

With 15 minutes left both sides continued to attack and Brendan Keane made a couple of good tackles to keep Twyford at bay.

With eight minutes left to play Henley were awarded a free kick due to some hard work from Nico Cheesman. Captain Charlie York took the free kick from just outside the box and fired the ball hard towards the far corner of the goal where the Twyford goalkeeper could only parry and Liam Painter tapped home the rebound. Henley survived a couple of late scares with Stevens again making some good saves including one shot which came off the post.

In Division 2, hosts EMMER GREEN RESERVES went down to a 4-1 defeat against AFC LOWFIELD GREEN.

The game was hanging in the balance when Lowfield took the lead from the penalty spot. Emmer Green responded well but were kept out by some fine saves from the Lowfield shot stopper.

Lowfield doubled their lead just before half time when a quick free kick caught Emmer Green by surprise.

Some half time changes were made as Emmer Green tried to keep a foothold on the game but they were hit on the counter as Lowfield went 3-0 up.

Emmer Green hit back quickly when Ryan Szram was bought down in the penalty area, captain Archie Denton making no mistake and converting from 12 yards out. Emmer Green continued to throw bodies forward to try and get something from the game but were again hit on the break as Lowfield scored the final goal of the game.

In Division 4 GORING UNITED ran out 2-1 winners at home against ROYAL ALBION.

Goring started the brighter of the two teams and looked comfortable in possession at Sheepcot.

On 20 minutes James Williams had a good chance from a corner, but he failed to control his shot and hit his effort over when well placed from close range.

Goring continued to press forward and took the lead on 30 minutes. Ollie Pluck put in a pinpoint cross from the left hand side and James Mugford volleyed home first time from just inside the box.

The second half continued in the same fashion, with Goring controlling more of the ball but the visitors looked threatening on the break. On 65 minutes Goring were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the area after good work by substitute Jack Carrington. Winger Andrew Taylor sent a dipping effort over the wall which the keeper could only parry and Tristan Allen followed up well from close range to make it 2-0.

A sinbin to Turnbull gave the visitors a chance to get back into the game, but Goring kept their shape and discipline well and saw out a difficult period of the match having one less player. Tom Brownlow and Archie Helas especially were vital during this period and worked tirelessly in midfield.

Goring were back up to full strength on 80 minutes when the sinbin period was over, and the result looked to be in the bag. However, a lapse in concentration from Goring when defending a corner allowed the ball to be fired home from close range by a Royal Albion player.