Hosts hold off Wanderers fight back to secure points

WOODCOTE got back to winning ways in the Premier Division last Saturday as they ran out 3-0 winners at MORTIMER’S Alfred Palmer Memorial Field ground.

The home side had a good chance to take the lead after two minutes but after this Woodcote dominated.

After missing a couple of clear cut opportunities — one through Carl Self after being through on goal and one through Ryan Corbett which brought a great save from the goalkeeper — Woodcote took the lead after a Sam Tucker corner alluded everyone and went in high off the back post.

In the second half Jermaine Gumbs had a free header from six yards which brought the save of the match, the Mortimer goalkeeper somehow managing to stop the ball from going over the line.

Just as Mortimer were starting to get on top as goalkeeper Darren Russell had to go off injured and be replaced by James Worsfold, it was Gumbs who scored the visitors second of the match. Tucker picked the ball up inside his own half and played a lofted ball over the Mortimer back line for Gumbs to run on to and deftly chip the onrushing keeper from 20 yards or so.

Woodcote scored their third goal of the game on 80 minutes when Ryan Corbett found himself with space down the right before firing a low ball across the six yard box which Jake Dillon controlled and expertly fired home.

WARGRAVE recorded their first Division 1 win of the season as they thrashed visitors WESTWOOD WANDERERS RESERVES 5-0.

After a slow start the deadlock was broken after 20 minutes when Stuart Moss struck a free kick into the top corner from 30 yards out.

Sam Wild made it 2-0, latching onto a through ball from debutant Ali Gordon and rounding the keeper to roll the ball into the empty net.

Wargrave started the second half slowly before making it 3-0 on the hour mark when Joe Wigmore cut the ball back for Callum Hunter to strike home. Soon after Moss added his second of the game to make it 4-0 from another free kick.

Tom Bray finished the scoring with another free kick to make it 5-0.

Westwood had a chance for a consolation goal when they won a penalty with a few minutes to go but the resulting spot kick was smashed over the bar.

Elsewhere in the division ROTHERFIELD UNITED ran out 2-1 winners at home against WOODCOTE RESERVES.

Aaron Attfield put the home side ahead after 25 minutes before Markland Tidswell doubled the lead 10 minutes later. Andrew Mantle pulled a goal back for the visitors 10 minutes from time.

In Division 2 HENLEY TOWN slipped to their first defeat of the season as they went down 4-2 at home against HARCHESTER HAWKS.

The visitors raced into a 1-0 lead after just four minutes before Liam Painter levelled for the hosts on 28 minutes.

The Hawks went 2-1 up on 63 minutes before Henley hit back once again to equalise two minutes later through Mathew Byrne.

Three minutes later Harchester went 3-2 up before wrapping up the scoring with their fourth goal of the game nine minutes from time.

GORING UNITED ran out 4-3 winners in Division 3 against WESTWOOD WANDERERS DEVELOPMENT in a match that saw a bizarre twist late in the game

The home side took the lead when neat interplay saw Matt Hayden fire home from 22 yards with a low clean strike to the keeper’s right.

Shortly afterwards a Westwood attack was broken up on the edge of the Goring penalty area leading to three quick passes which resulted in Dean Robertson being left one on one with the opposing right back. Robertson beat the player before rolling the ball home before a covering defender could make the challenge.

In the second half Josh Monk volleyed a cross home from close range to put United 3-0 up.

Westwood fought back and a break down Goring’s left flank led to the visitors pulling a goal back. Ben Fuller then broke into the box before finishing neatly to give Goring a 4-1 lead.

A Tom Canning challenge for the ball on the edge of Goring’s box led to Westwood appeals for a penalty but the referee allowed the game to continue with the ball being played out to the other end of the pitch allowing Monk to skip round the goalkeeper and score from 20 yards out. As Westwood prepared to kick off their goalkeeper and manager protested to the referee, resulting in him ruling out the goal and awarding a penalty to the away team which was converted to make it 4-2.

With 90 minutes up on the clock the visitors netted once more to make it 4-3. With four minutes of added time remaining Goring held on to secure all three points.

Elsewhere in the division HAMBLEDEN went down to a 5-2 defeat at ROBERTSWOOD. Jimi Middleton and Ben Rackshaw were on target for the visitors.

GORING UNITED RESERVES went down to a 3-2 Division 4 defeat at WHITE EAGLES. Trailing 3-0 at half-time, Goring pulled two goals back in the second half through Dan Carter and Mark Sachse.