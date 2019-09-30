Memorial match

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner
Monday, 30 September 2019
GORING United are to take part in a football match in memory of murdered police officer Andrew Harper.
They will take on the Army’s 11 EOD Regiment 421 Squadron at the Abingdon Town ground on Thursday (gates open at 6.30pm, kick-off at 7.30pm)
Entry is by donation and all proceeds will go to the PC Harper Family Fund.
Pc Harper, 28, was killed while responding to reports of the burglary in Sulhamstead on August 15.
He and his wife Lissie were both former students of The Henley College.
30 September 2019
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way,
