Memorial match

GORING United are to take part in a football match in memory of murdered police officer Andrew Harper.

They will take on the Army’s 11 EOD Regiment 421 Squadron at the Abingdon Town ground on Thursday (gates open at 6.30pm, kick-off at 7.30pm)

Entry is by donation and all proceeds will go to the PC Harper Family Fund.

Pc Harper, 28, was killed while responding to reports of the burglary in Sulhamstead on August 15.

He and his wife Lissie were both former students of The Henley College.