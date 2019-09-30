Monday, 30 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Memorial match

GORING United are to take part in a football match in memory of murdered police officer Andrew Harper.

They will take on the Army’s 11 EOD Regiment 421 Squadron at the Abingdon Town ground on Thursday (gates open at 6.30pm, kick-off at 7.30pm)

Entry is by donation and all proceeds will go to the PC Harper Family Fund.

Pc Harper, 28, was killed while responding to reports of the burglary in Sulhamstead on August 15.

He and his wife Lissie were both former students of The Henley College.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33