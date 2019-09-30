Free-scoring Town move into pole position

WATLINGTON TOWN moved to the top of Division 1 after winning 5-2 at STEVENTON last Saturday.

Town started the brighter of the two sides, creating a few half chances and a number of corners, but Steventon were pressing and working hard in the heat making it difficult for the visitors to get a foothold in the game.

It was a slice of fortune from Martin Williams’s over hit cross that caught the keeper off guard as it lobbed him into the net to put Watlington 1-0 up.

Steventon drew level when the ball was won deep in the Town half and their striker calmly slotted the ball away.

Town had the opposition penned in their own half and nicked a goal just before half-time when Chris Witchel was brought down in the box and Kev Hudson stepped up to dispatch the penalty to make it 2-1.

Town restored their two goal lead when Chris Swales scored a good solo goal, beating his man on the wing before cutting inside and and curling his shot into the far corner.

The visitors were caught napping against the run of play and the lively Steventon forward capitalised and got his shot off inside the box into the corner of the goal to make it 3-2.

The two goal lead was restored when the Steventon keeper, who was out of position when clearing the ball, saw Mark Slatter pinch the ball back in midfield and pass to Martin Williams who lobbed the keeper from 35 yards out to make it 4-2.

Watlington scored their fifth goal of the game with another solo effort from Brandon Burton dancing past several players before rounding the keeper to tap into an empty net.

Meanwhile in Division 3 mistakes proved costly as WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES crashed to a 5-2 defeat at DRAYTON RESERVES.

Drayton were gifted the opener after a short goal kick from Chuck Selwood to Adam Rints was passed directly to the Drayton centre midfielder, who wound up a shot into the bottom corner from 40 yards.

After 35 minutes a missed header in the Watlington midfield saw Drayton find themselves through on goal until Alex Mclay put in a challenge inside the box which resulted in a penalty. Mclay was booked for protesting before the Drayton striker fired home to make it 2-0.

At the beginning of the second half Watlington had the bit between their teeth and had an early effort saved by the Drayton keeper before Mclay put in a strong challenge on a Drayton striker for which he was sent off.

Down to 10 men Town conceded a sloppy third goal which was well taken by the Drayton striker.

From the resulting restart, some good work from Steve Outten released Ethan Ball, who put Gabby Heycock through to score from 10 yards out.

Watlington maintained pressure and Andy Gray scored the visitors’ second of the game from out on the byline with a cross come shot from 30 yards to reduce the arrears to 3-2.

Soon after Kyle Carrigan appeared to be brought down when through on goal but the referee didn’t award a spot kick. Soon after Drayton used their numerical advantage to go up the other end and make it 4-2.

Drayton then scored their fifth of the game to wrap up the scoring.