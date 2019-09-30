Wild nets treble as visitors march on

WARGRAVE eased into the second round of the Berks and Bucks FA Intermediate Cup after running out 6-0 winners at CHOLSEY UNITED on Saturday.

Wargrave took the lead early on when Sam Wild headed home from a Joseph Danelian corner. Callum Alliston then made it 2-0 by lobbing the keeper.

Wild added his second and Wargrave’s third goal just before half time.

The second half was more of the same as Wild crossed for Callum Hunter to make it 4-0. Wild then completed his hat-trick soon after to make it 5-0. Wargrave wrapped up the scoring when Stuart Moss struck home from inside the box with a few minutes of the game remaining to make it 6-0.