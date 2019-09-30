Monday, 30 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wild nets treble as visitors march on

Wild nets treble as visitors march on

WARGRAVE eased into the second round of the Berks and Bucks FA Intermediate Cup after running out 6-0 winners at CHOLSEY UNITED on Saturday.

Wargrave took the lead early on when Sam Wild headed home from a Joseph Danelian corner. Callum Alliston then made it 2-0 by lobbing the keeper.

Wild added his second and Wargrave’s third goal just before half time.

The second half was more of the same as Wild crossed for Callum Hunter to make it 4-0. Wild then completed his hat-trick soon after to make it 5-0. Wargrave wrapped up the scoring when Stuart Moss struck home from inside the box with a few minutes of the game remaining to make it 6-0.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33