Hurricanes’ unbeaten run continues

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U18s maintain their unbeaten start to their East Berks League season but were held to a draw in an incident-filled game against BURNHAM JUNIOR COUGARS WHITES U18s at Harpsden on Saturday.

Reverting to their more traditional 4-5-1 formation, the Hurricanes settled into the game well and dominated the opening period. Defensively, the back line of Felix Butterworth, Alec Strickson, Sonny Martin and Dan Watts coped effectively with whatever Burnham had to offer, shutting them out for the opening 45 minutes with relative ease as stand-in keeper Archie Barker was rarely troubled. This provided the platform for the Hurricanes to play on the front foot and with confidence that grew as the half wore on.

Christian Oswald came closest to breaking the deadlock when a run from Jake Jones down the left side resulted in the ball finding Oswald in the six-yard area but his spin and shot somehow went wide with the goal begging. There were some decent long range efforts from Sam Clark and Lucas Pestana alongside opportunities from dead ball situations, with good deliveries from Pestana and Jones which were a feature of the game.

The home side were left wondering whether they would rue their missed opportunities when half-time came with the match still somehow goalless.

The second half continued in much the same vain and the breakthrough finally came from a likely combination when Jones’ delivery from a corner found Oswald unmarked to head home.

The Hurricanes continued to be in the ascendency, taking the match to Burnham and this was epitomised by the energy and enthusiasm of Jamie Hudson at the heart of midfield. However, his determination and competitiveness proved to be his downfall when he committed to a 50-50 challenge and took a hard blow to his lower shin that left him injured. The match was stopped as an ambulance was called and resumed 20 minutes later when Jamie Hudson had been moved to safety at the side of the pitch.

The delay and concern for their teammate clearly had an effect on the focus of the home side and, after the restart, Burnham got themselves back on level terms with a scrappy goal that the defence failed to clear.

The Hurricanes didn’t fold and re-exerted themselves on proceedings, Ben Hudson picking up where his brother had left off, providing some much needed energy and determination to get the Hurricanes back on the front foot. Despite dominating the closing period, the Hurricanes were unable to find a late winner as the game ended in a draw.

Man-of-the-match for the Hurricanes was Jones, whose quality in possession and from dead ball situations was a feature of the game. Jamie Hudson was given the all clear after scans at hospital although will be out of action for several weeks as he recovers from soft tissue damage to his lower leg.