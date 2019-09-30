Chapman and Dillon combine to lift side into second spot

WOODCOTE moved up to second place in the Premier Division with a good performance against a strong BERKS COUNTY outfit at the Woodcote Recreation Ground on Saturday afternoon.

The match was a close fought encounter with the away side shading the first half but chances for both sides were at a premium.

The best chance for Woodcote fell to Carl Self who, after a ball over the top, found himself through on goal but he dragged his shot wide. Berks County looked threatening on the counter attack and had a couple of chances which brought good saves from the Woodcote shot stopper Hussain.

A couple of moments of magic from Self in the second half provided the catalyst for the 2-0 victory. After an hour of the match gone, the ball was played through to Self in the penalty area, who with quick feet managed to find space and fire a cross shot which the keeper parried only for captain Tommy Chapman to fire home from the edge of the six yard box.

Five minutes later Woodcote were 2-0 up, this time Self controlled the ball on his chest before turning and hitting an expertly weighted pass over the left back’s head where Jake Dillon raced on to, before rounding the onrushing keeper and calmly slotting the ball home.

The rest of the game was played out fairly evenly with Woodcote having the ball in the net once more, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Late on in the game the Berks County player manager was given a straight red card for a kick out at full back Jake Tucker.

In Division 1 ROTHERFIELD UNITED ran out 3-0 winners at WESTWOOD WANDERERS RESERVES. Karl Clark put the visitors 1-0 up in the first half before Liam Bowbrick and Scott Brown added a goal each in the second half.

HENLEY TOWN went down to a 3-0 Division 2 defeat at DATCHET VILLAGE.

The visitors started the game well, maintaining possession and thought they had taken the lead when Nathan Horder slotted the ball past the goalkeeper with 10 minutes on the clock but the goal was ruled out after the referee consulted the linesman for a foul on the Datchet defender.

Shortly after, Datchet took the lead when a bouncing ball in the box found its way to the home forward who headed home from close range. Datchet doubled their lead when their winger cut inside the box, firing low and hard into the Henley goal. The home side made it 3-0 on the stroke of half time.

Henley didn’t let their heads drop in the second half and fought well but could not find a way back when they hit the post and crossbar after 10 minutes and had another goal disallowed for a foul on Datchet goalkeeper following a Rowan Stacey free kick.

Dan York also saved a Datchet penalty for the visitors late in the game to keep the score to 3-0 .

In Division 3 GORING UNITED recorded their second consecutive victory away to MAIDENHEAD TOWN A on a large 3G surface.

Goring looked reasonably comfortable for the opening 10 minutes before a series of misplaced passes and poor decisions started to affect their confidence and the play became more ragged.

Maidenhead capitalised on this when everyone stood off an attacker who had time to fire an effort into the top corner.

Worse followed when James Williams and a striker chased a bouncing through ball, Tom Canning came off his line but the unfortunate Williams lobbed the ball over him into the empty net.

A water break gave Goring time to regroup and they started to regain composure and pass the ball around and they reduced the deficit with a fortuitous effort when Josh Monk cut in and fired a shot that may have found the top corner, but the ball hit James Pearson’s shoulder and looped over the bemused keeper.

Goring were now in the ascendancy and the equaliser came when Ed Ardill used his strength to force his way into the area resulting in a defender playing the ball with his hand. Dean Robertson made no mistake from the resultant penalty to make it 2-2.

Goring dominated play early in the second half with the introduction of Ben Fuller causing problems on Maidenhead’s right. Goring thought they had taken the lead when an interchange between Fuller and Monk led to the latter’s left foot volley striking the underside of the bar before bouncing to safety. From a George Scoffham corner Williams headed against the bar before another corner from the same player led to Matt Ploszynski planting a firm header in the back of the net.

Maidenhead managed to get behind the defence on a couple of occasions late on, one of which led to a strike rattling the crossbar.

Elsewhere in the division HAMBLEDEN went down to a 5-2 defeat at MARLOW UNITED RESERVES with Ben Rackshaw netting twice for the visitors.

GORING UNITED RESERVES recorded their first Division 4 win of the season as they beat HARCHESTER HAWKS DEVELOPMENT 4-0 at the Gardiner Recreation Ground. After some early pressure on the Harchester defence, the visitors conceded an own goal to put Goring 1-0 up.

Goring extended their lead through Mark Sachse who followed up a long distance shot. The home side had a chance to go 3-0 up after having a player put through in a one on one situation but the Harchester goalkeeper made a good save.

The second half continued with Goring having plenty of possession but not creating many clear cut chances.

A shot from outside the box by Goring’s fullback Oliver Pluck arrowed into the bottom corner to put the hosts 3-0 up.

Goring made it 4-0 when substitute striker Sam Alexander went on a good run before finishing neatly.

Elsewhere in the division HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT went down to a 5-1 home defeat against BERKS COUNTY ROVERS.