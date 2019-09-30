Stacey assists in Emmer Green’s five star display

HENLEY TOWN recorded their second Premier Division win of the season as they defeated CAVERSHAM AFC 5-1 at their Triangle Ground.

The home side started well and were on top 10 minutes into the game when they were rewarded with a goal after 15 minutes when Jack Earl scored from 25 yards after being set up by Dan York.

Henley remained in control for the rest of the first half with goalkeeper Charlie York called into action twice to ensure the slender lead remained intact at half time.

Conditions worsened as the rain started to pour down in the second half but Henley carried on playing good football and made it 2-0 when Charlie Douglas headed home from six yards after a good cross from Rowan Stacey.

Henley made it 3-0 when Stacey played in Dan York who found the net with a clever lob from outside the box.

The home side continued to dominate the game and netted their fourth goal when Dan York played in Hugh Barklem who beat a defender and calmly slotted the ball home.

Henley conceded on the 70 minute mark when a Caversham shot rebounded off the post and their striker tapped the ball in from three yards out.

Stacey completed his hat-trick of assists when he set up Daniel Chalfont who finished well from inside the box to complete the score line and lift Henley into third place in the league.

EMMER GREEN RESERVES got their Division 2 campaign back on track with a thumping 5-1 win against AFC PANGBOURNE in treacherous conditions at the Recreation Ground.

Pangbourne started brightly and Emmer Green conceded a penalty after a tug on a shirt within the first few exchanges of the match. The spot kick was dispatched to put the visitors ahead.

Emmer Green responded well and piled on the pressure in search of the equaliser. The hosts overcame the adversity of going a goal behind just before the half time interval when Ryan Szram smashed home from a nicely worked pull back from the byline to draw Emmer Green level at the break.

The rain continued to come down heavily, making playing conditions tough as the first substitution saw Kane Bateman take to the field and he was involved in his side’s next goal, breaking down the left hand side and after a scramble in the box Lewis Jenkins prodded home from close range to give the home side the lead.

Emmer Green now began to dominate although Pangbourne looked threatening on the break. However, the home side made it 3-1 when a hopeful ball was sent over the top which Jake Bateman ran onto and chipped the keeper from close range.

Soon after Rob Bebb’s corner was flicked on by a Pangbourne defender straight to Joe Harvey who made no mistake with a bullet header from close range to make it 4-1. A good move was rounded

off by a fine finish by skipper Archie Denton to complete the scoreline.

In Division 4 GORING UNITED slipped to their first defeat of the season as they went down 5-0 at home to SOUTH READING RESERVES.