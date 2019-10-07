Watlington remain top despite being held to draw

VISITORS WATLINGTON TOWN remain in pole position in Division 1 despite being held to a draw at LAMBOURN SPORTS last Saturday.

Town started the brighter of the two sides forcing a few early corners as they penned Lambourn into their own half.

The hosts posed a threat with their lively wingers on the break and the game soon became an even affair with both sides working tirelessly with and without the ball.

Town took the lead when Martin Williams picked out Chris Swales who cut inside and buried the ball from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

The visitors went close to extending their lead when Chris Witchel’s right-footed volley went narrowly past the post while Swales found himself in space in the box but dragged his shot wide.

Soon after Jake Braim, on his debut, almost got in on goal after a fine passing move was halted by a last ditch tackle.

Watlington lost their way as a number of decisions went against them, one of which resulted in a penalty for the hosts which Ben Little saved only for the Lambourn penalty taker to level with the rebound.

In the second half Watlington started brightly and went 2-1 up when Chris Witchel flicked on a corner for Brandon Burton to head home from a yard out.

Town’s centre backs Jon Little and Dom Selwood were rarely tested while the hosts limited Watlington to few chances.

Lambourn had a chance to get themselves level when the striker got in behind but could only fire high and wide from 12 yards out.

Soon after the home side equalised from a deflected effort inside the box that went agonisingly past the Town goalkeeper.

With fatigue showing in both sides, the game became fairly open for the last 10 minutes but Town were the ones looking more dangerous and likely to score as Brandon Burton waltzed his way through a number of challenges before unleashing a strike only to be thwarted by a diving save.

The result leaves Watlington top of the table by one point having won three and drawn one of their first four fixtures of the season.

In Division 3 WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES moved to the top of the table after running out 3-1 winners at home to UFFINGTON UNITED.

Tom Bowden, Ethan Ball and Steven Outten were the scorers for Watlginton Town Reserves.