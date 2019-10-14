Carder is hat-trick hero as Town thrash county rivals

PREMIER Division league leaders EMMER GREEN maintained their 100 per cent record as they ran out 5-1 winners at AFC BRADFIELD.

The visitors took the lead when Matthew Drake converted from a Daniel Donegan corner. From the next corner it was 2-0, as John Donegan powered home from close range.

A long ball cleared the visitors’ defence and Bradfield got through to reduce the arrears to 2-1.

A fine long range save from keeper Phil Brown kept the game at 2-1 before Lorenzo Medford’s cross was calmly slotted into the bottom corner by Luke Donegan just before half-time to make it 3-1.

The second half was a scrappy affair, with Bradfield making it difficult for Emmer Green to play the way they wanted.

The same combination brought the fourth goal, when Medford grabbed his second assist of the day and Luke Donegan smashed it home to all but confirm the result.

The final goal saw another Daniel Donegan’s corner caught firmly on the half volley by John Donegan inside the penalty area to make it 5-1.

EMMER GREEN RESERVES secured back to back home wins for the first time this season in a comfortable 3-1 win against ROSE AND THISTLE in their Division 2 clash.

Emmer Green started brightly and took the lead when Lewis Jenkins’s mazy run ended with a slotted finish on the half hour mark.

The home side doubled their lead when Jake Bateman struck a whipped shot into the top corner.

Emmer Green wrapped up the three points when Archie Denton’s penalty put Emmer Green three goals to the good. The skipper has now scored three goals in three games.

An own goal from Green’s Tom Maslen gave Rose and Thistle a consolation goal.

HENLEY TOWN eased into the second round of the Sam Waters Cup after thrashing hosts THAME SUNDAY 8-2.

In tough windy conditions Henley started the game well and opened the scoring after five minutes when a Sam Earl corner was met by a Charlie Douglas flick header.

Henley doubled their lead minutes later when Douglas played in George Carder who finished well just inside the box. The visitors scored a third when Tom Essam ran through the midfield and played the ball to Douglas’s feet who flicked it over a Thame player’s head and finished with a volley just inside the area.

Henley put the game to bed on the 40th minute when a Carder solo run allowed him to get a shot away just outside the box into the bottom left for his second of the match.

Henley made it 5-0 when a Liam Painter shot deflected into Hugh Barklem who tapped home from five yards out.

Early in the second half Thame got onto the score sheet before Henley scored their sixth of the game when Sam Earl chipped the ball over to Carder who finished well into the bottom right to complete his hat-trick.

Henley made it 7-1 when Painter’s 25 yard free kick was well placed low into the bottom right of the goal. Henley completed their scoring when Painter’s first time ball found Barklem who chested it down and finished in the top right hand corner for his second of the game.

Thame netted their second goal with the last kick of the match.