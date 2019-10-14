Carrigan nets four as league leaders ease to comfortable win on their travels

WATLINGTON TOWN remain top of Division 1 as they extended their unbeaten start to the season to five matches with a 2-1 home win against LONG WITTENHAM.

Going into the match the home side had six players unavailable but the strength and depth of the Watlington squad paid dividends.

Watlington started brightly pushing Wittenham back from kick off but there were limited chances being created by both sides.

The deadlock was broken when Martin Williams buried a free kick from the edge of the box into the corner of the net to put the hosts ahead. Town pushed for the second goal but were always wary of the threat posed by Wittenham who grew into the game and had a few half chances of their own.

Long Wittenham started the second half brightly and created a few chances but were thwarted by goalkeeper Tom Plumridge who made several good saves at crucial moments.

The visitors were gifted a chance when they were awarded a penalty which was missed as the player slipped as he struck the ball, sending it high and wide.

Watlington went 2-0 up when Jake Braim played Williams in down the left and his delivery was pin point along the deck to Brandon Burton to fire home from six yards out. Wittenham had some good chances of their own but the back two of Jon Little and Steve Outten dealt with the direct approach of the visitors.

Wittenham pulled a goal back at the back post from a set piece and pushed for an equaliser but the home side held on to secure all three points.

In Division 3 Kyle Carrigan scored four goals to help league leaders WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES ease to a 7-0 away win at NORTH OXFORD RESERVES.

The game began openly, with Town going close in the early exchanges when Carrigan forced a good save from the North Oxford keeper.

The home side on the break saw Chuck Selwood deal with a powerful strike that was hit straight at him from a North Oxford centre forward.

Watlington opened the scoring on the 20 minute mark with captain Gabby Heycock whipping in a corner to Carrigan whose header buried the ball into the top right hand corner of the goal.

Ten minutes later Carrigan recieved a ball inside the box from Tom Bowden and fired home to make it 2-0.

Just before half time Nick Little took a quick free kick from the halfway line which released Jaiden Hawkins down the right hand side where he scored from 16 yards out.

The second half began in the same way that the first half ended, with Town on top. Carrigan was pushed in the back whilst jumping from a header and was awarded a penalty but the resulting spot kick was saved by the keeper to deny Carrigan his hat-trick. Carrigan made no mistake soon after as he raced onto a long ball from Jack Young to make it 4-0 and complete his hat-trick.

Watlington made it 5-0 when Andy Gray whipped in a corner for fullback Jack Young to nestle in the top corner with a header. The sixth goal soon followed, when Bowden ran through and hit a simple shot into the centre of the goal.

Carrigan scored a fine solo effort to complete the rout when he kept the ball in the air with his first two touches, flicked it over his defender and hit it on the volley off the post and into the bottom corner.