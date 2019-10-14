Cup exits for Hurricanes and Hotspurs

DIVISION 3 side AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U16s crashed out of this season’s cup competition after losing 4-0 at home to Division 1 side MARLOW YOUTH U16s.

Within five minutes of kick off Henley’s two forwards, Olly Deacon and Joel Trinder, were injured and unable to continue. This left Henley with no substitutes for the remainder of the tie and whilst the home side worked hard to restrict Marlow they were rarely able to spend any time in the Marlow half.

Cameron Smith and Dan Kernick, Henley’s central defenders, largely prevented the Marlow forwards from having clear goalscoring opportunities but could do little on 20 minutes when Marlow opened the scoring following a Marlow free-kick. Right back Alfie Wylie combined with James Laing to restrict Marlow from crossing the ball from the left.

Nine minutes later a cross from another Marlow free-kick was converted to make the score 2-0. On the stroke of half time the Marlow forwards pressured the Henley defence in their own area as the visitors increased their lead to 3-0.

Henley were more organised in the second half as the midfield of Sami Morgan, Tristian Flower, Casper Clark and Eddie Handley worked as an effective unit to stop Marlow reaching their penalty area.

Goalkeeper Matthew Rylance made a fine save from a long range free kick and with Conrad Gurney playing well at left back Marlow were creating very little.

Occasionally Henley did break with George Weller carrying the ball forward on the left and a long range shot from Kernick nearly caught the Marlow goal-keeper out of position. When it looked like Henley’s efforts would be rewarded with a second half clean sheet, with eight minutes remaining Marlow broke down the left and a cross led to a close range finish for the visitors fourth and final goal of the match.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U15s hopes of a cup run were quashed by a rampant visiting WINDSOR YOUTH HAWKS METEORS U15s side that play in a higher division in the league.

The first half was a story of power shooting and precision passing from Windsor as Henley were picked apart and found themselves 8-0 down at half-time.

Despite the deficit the Hotspurs did manage several good runs up the wings from Heppenstall, Carter, and Notman.

In the second half the Hotspurs, who made several substitutions, put on a much improved performance, displaying their usual battling qualities and team work.

Numerous chances were created thanks to midfield battlers Wood and Wilson and substitute Horsley and the returning Emanuel linking well to provide chances for forwards Flood and Carter.

Eventually Henley Hotspurs did get on the scoresheet, with Flood rounding off a flowing move. Strong defence from Johnson, Brough and Morgan saw a second half result restore some pride.