Langford’s late strike enough to secure points for Hurricanes

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U18s got their East Berks League Division 2 campaign off to a winning start as they triumphed 2-1 at WINDSOR YOUTH SWALLOWS RAIDERS U18s on Saturday.

On a warm morning, the Hurricanes had the better of the opening exchanges, with their passing play creating a number of early chances.

Felix Butterworth and Jake Jones were linking up well down the left flank and after some intricate passing, Jones threaded the ball through to Christian Oswald in the box who found Ben Hudson to slot the ball past the keeper.

As the half wore on, the home team started to dominate the Hurricanes physically, getting more balls forward and into dangerous areas. An in-swinging cross was headed well clear by Ethan Pearce under pressure from the opposition attacker, but they clashed heads, resulting in a nasty gash across Pearce’s eyebrow and a trip to hospital.

Windsor had a clear chance to get themselves back into the game when Oswald, who had been drafted in to play centre back, was deemed to have played the man rather than the ball on the edge of the area and a penalty was awarded. Jem McAllister in the Henley goal correctly guessed the direction of the penalty and comfortably saved to his right hand side.

The second half saw much of the same as the Hurricanes struggled to maintain possession under the constant hassling and harrying of the Windsor side.

After a number of half chances came and went for the home team, they got themselves back on level terms when they scored through an unmarked, close-range header from a corner.

Windsor now had the momentum and as the away team started to tire in the heat, McAllister was called into action on a number of occasions, spectacularly tipping one drive over to keep the away team in the game.

After Lucas Pestana had a minor skirmish with one of the opposition midfielders, Sonny Martin was brought back on to play up front and his harrying and willing running started to give the home side something to think about as the game headed towards a draw.

The Hurricanes pushed forward in search of the winner and it came when Gabriel Langford cut in from the left and curled the ball with the outside of his left foot into the far corner past the keeper.

The Hurricanes comfortably saw out the final moments in a game that saw McAllister named man of the match.

AFC HURRICANES U12s had to settle for a point in their opening Division 4 clash of the season against WINDSOR SWIFTS U12s at Jubilee Park.

The game started evenly with both teams confident on the ball and pushing for the opening goal.

The Hurricanes slowly turned the screw and could have been a couple of goals up but were dealt a blow with Windsor scoring a soft goal against the run of play with 20 minutes played.

The home side stepped up the pressure with some accurate passing and attacking play and equalised just before half time when good team work culminated in a well taken goal from Ollie Pratt.

The Hurricanes started the second half the same way they finished the first, with good passing and working well as a team. Midway through the half, good pressing from Henley resulted in Isaac Ahmad providing the finishing touch to put the hosts 2-1 up.

Windsor pushed for an equaliser which they got via a free kick on the edge of the box with just a couple of minutes of the match remaining.