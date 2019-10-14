United’s five star display keeps them top of table

WOODCOTE slipped to a surprise 4-1 home Premier Division defeat against WINDLESHAM UNITED last Saturday.

In the first-half Woodcote looked the better side and most likely to break the deadlock although each side had one good goalscoring opportunity with Darren Russell, in the Woodcote goal, doing well to thwart an opposing forward in a one-on-one situation and Jake Dillon’s shot on the turn well saved by the Windlesham keeper.

In the second half there was a similar pattern of play until Woodcote were reduced to 10 men with a sin-bin after an exchange of words between two home players.

Windlesham exploited their 10 minute advantage, scoring twice inside a minute, both goals resulting from a lack of concentration in defensive areas.

Windlesham increased their score to 3-0 when, after a corner from the right, Jake Tucker, in trying to head clear, headed against the crossbar and the ball rebounded into the net.

With 13 minutes remaining, Jake Dillon reduced the scores to 3-1 with a free-kick from 20 yards. However, soon after Sean Gavagan headed the ball into his own net, from a shot which Darren Russell appeared to have covered, to make the final score 4-1.

In Division 1 ROTHERFIELD UNITED and visitors WARGRAVE settled for a point apiece in a 0-0 draw at Bishopswood in a match in which both teams were left to rue a string of missed chances.

The home side enjoyed a strong start but it was the visitors who spurned the best early opening on the break.

The quality of Rotherfield’s attacking movement and delivery into the box created plenty of aerial opportunities throughout the match but Wargrave’s goalkeeper was only tested on one occasion.

The away side grew into the game and had the better chances to snatch it late on but were thwarted by United goalkeeper Grant Wildish.

Elsewhere in the division WOODCOTE RESERVES went down to a 5-2 defeat at FC IMAAN. Adam Wheeler and Justin Trow were on target for the visitors.

Division 3 league leaders GORING UNITED continued their winning run with an emphatic 5-1 victory at PHOENIX OLD BOYS RESERVES.

Goring had most of the possession during the first 10 minutes and soon gained their reward when Josh Monk feinted inside his fullback before hitting a shot into the far corner.

Goring continued to dominate but against the run of play Phoenix equalised when poor decision making allowed a low right wing cross to be easily converted from close range.

Just before half-time Goring regained the lead when George Scoffham finished from close range.

In the second half a move between Harry Voice and Monk resulted in the latter finding the back of the net from a lob but the goal was ruled out for offside. Soon after James Pearson won two headers that gave Scoffham the opportunity to rifle home a swerving 22 yard shot to make it 3-1.

Soon after Rob Nicholson missed the ball when attempting a shot which gave Dan Houseman the chance to lash home a half volley into the top corner from 25 yards.

Robertson scored when Monk picked him out with a pinpoint ball from the left wing, a clever stepover left the defender flat footed and the inevitable clinical finished followed.

Elsewhere in the division HAMBLEDEN secured their second win of the season as they defeated visitors PANGBOURNE 4-0.

Jonny Openshaw put the home side ahead after 17 minutes before Reace Jordan doubled the lead on the half hour mark. Marius Pilca made it 3-0 on the stroke of half time with Stephen Dobson wrapping up the scoring four minutes into the second half.

In Division 4 HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT secured their first win of the season as they triumphed 2-1 at PHOENIX OLD BOYS DEVELOPMENT.

Elsewhere in the division GORING UNITED RESERVES beat visitors AFC CORINTHIANS 2-1 with Daniel Carter netting both goals for the hosts just before half-time.