Kaczorowski’s hat-trick helps put side top of table

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U18s continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 6-2 victory at home to ASHRIDGE PARK U18s in Division 2 of the East Berks Alliance last Saturday.

The visitors started strongly, gaining control of the midfield and applying pressure early on to the Henley defence of Alec Strickson, Ed Lawrence, Sonny Martin and Ethan Pearce.

The Henley backline absorbed the pressure until a long range effort punctured their resistance, with a well struck shot flying high into the top left hand corner of Henley keeper Jem McAllister’s goal on 16 minutes.

The home side made some tactical adjustments to stem the flow from the Ashridge midfield, introducing Pawel Kaczorowski to add an extra man into the middle of the park.

The impact proved decisive, with Kaczorowski equalising on 30 minutes before scoring with two goals in quick succession after the break to bag a hat-trick.

Ashridge came back strongly at the Hurricanes and were rewarded by stealing the ball and finishing cleverly as Henley tried to play out from the back to bring the game back to 3-2.

Henley were not to be out done as Christian Oswald continued his scoring run with a fine close range finish and then Ben Hudson also added to his season’s haul by firing home calmly from 10 yards.

Man of the match Alec Strickland completed the scoring for the hosts, muscling his way through the Ashridge defence before smashing home in the 87th minute to take Henley back to the top of the table.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U16s returned to East Berks Alliance League action where they recorded a 4-2 win at ASCOT UNITED HORNETS U16s.

Within two minutes Henley were a goal down when goalkeeper Matthew Rylance athletically deflected a well struck Ascot free-kick onto the bar only to see the ball ricochet back off him and into the goal.

The visitors equalised when Dan Kernick fired the ball into the net from a Casper Clark corner on 18 minutes. Henley continued to attack and five minutes before half time Clark’s quality delivery from corners combined with good movement in the box allowed Olly Deacon to put Henley in the lead as he deftly flicked in at the near post.

The second half was all Henley with Eddie Handley, Sami Morgan and Tristan Flower dominating midfield. The back three of Kernick, Cameron Smith and Alfie Wylie were calm and composed against Ascot’s sporadic attacks and on winning the ball retained possession effectively enabling Henley to build up play from the back. There was a break in play for several minutes following an injury to an Ascot player and from the resulting drop ball the hosts hit the ball long into the Henley area and an unmarked forward scored to make it 2-2.

After 23 minutes Clark’s delivery from a corner again proved too much for Ascot as Weller forced the ball home to put Henley 3-2 up.

In the third minute of injury time Deacon got in behind the Ascot defence and finished well for his second and Henley’s fourth.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U13s went down to a 4-1 home defeat against ASCOT UNITED U13s.

The home side started brightly with Jenson Stone leading the charge down the right, ably supported by Matthew Dippenar and their overlapping play brought some early chances for the Hurricanes.

Tom Bonser was pushed forward into a more attacking role in the early stages and this almost paid dividends as he linked the play well to help the Hurricanes go close.

Against the run of play Ascot took the lead after a free kick took a deflection that left keeper Tom Yeoman with no chance. The Hurricanes then lost their way and confidence as they conceded another two goals in quick succession.

Chances came and went for the Hurricanes as Ethan Holliday rattled the crossbar and debutant Morgen Wynn-Jones had a goal disallowed for offside.

The hosts continued to rally before half time and got their reward as Wynn-Jones threaded a through ball to Sam Winters who gave the Ascot keeper no chance to make it 3-1.

The home side started the second half well with Alec Steel and Joe Winpenney linking up well to create more chances for the Hurricanes although none was converted.

The centre back pairing of Joe Turner and Olly Saunders continued to build their defensive partnership with great understanding between the two which led to Ascot creating few chances in the second half. Henry Steel was also providing good cover at left back as his tenacious tackling and speed of play snuffed out the Ascot front men.

Tom Atkinson, playing in the number 10 role, was his usual creative self as he tried to launch the Hurricanes forward with some defence splitting through balls and midfield maestro Harvey Herbert was unlucky not to convert one of these chances.

Ascot scored their fourth goal after a defensive blunder by the home side completed the scoreline.